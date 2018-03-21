Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 00:45:38

GOGL - Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company") announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company's website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.


Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2017 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to: ir@goldenocean.no.



March 21, 2018                           

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda


Contact Person:

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

