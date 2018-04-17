<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.04.2018 22:01:00

GGP Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

GGP Inc. ("GGP”) (NYSE: GGP) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The earnings release and supplemental financial package will be available on the Investors section of GGP’s website at www.ggp.com.

GGP has elected to not hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results given the announced transaction with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN).

GGP

GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Nachrichten zu General Growth Properties Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu General Growth Properties Incmehr Analysen

09.01.17 General Growth Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:53
Aluminiumpreis weiter im Höhenrausch
10:26
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
09:45
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Erträge aus Dividenden pushen Performance
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: Wall Street zieht an
Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die US-Börsen mit Aufschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB