GGP Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

GGP Inc. ("GGP”) (NYSE: GGP) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The earnings release and supplemental financial package will be available on the Investors section of GGP’s website at www.ggp.com.

GGP has elected to not hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results given the announced transaction with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN).

