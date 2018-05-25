<
25.05.2018 22:30:00

GCI Liberty, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. M.D.T., at the corporate offices of GCI Liberty, 12300 Liberty Blvd., Englewood, Colorado 80112. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 14, 2018. The annual meeting will not be webcast.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Liberty’s principal assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. GCI Liberty’s other businesses and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending Tree.

Nachrichten zu GCI Liberty Inc Registered Shs -A-1-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GCI Liberty Inc Registered Shs -A-1-mehr Analysen

02.11.17 GCI Libert a Hold Drexel Hamilton

