11.04.2018 07:00:13

GAM Holding AG hires Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel

GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG hires Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GAM Holding AG hires Rachel Wheeler as group general counsel

GAM announced today that it has hired Rachel Wheeler as its group general counsel. She will join GAM later this year and become a member of the Group Management Board, pending customary regulatory approval.

Rachel Wheeler has been the general counsel at Aviva Investors since 2014. Prior to joining Aviva, she worked in different senior positions in the legal teams of USS Investment Management, Bank of New York Mellon, Gartmore Investment Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Management. She started her career as a solicitor in corporate and financial services law at Simmons & Simmons. She has a postgraduate diploma in law and legal practice course from the College of Law, Guildford and a BA (Hons) in history from the University of Wales.

Group CEO Alexander Friedman said: "Rachel is a leading asset management general counsel and brings to GAM over 20 years of relevant experience. I greatly look forward to welcoming her to the team."

For further information please contact:

Media Relations:                                               Investor Relations:

Elena Logutenkova                                            Patrick Zuppiger

T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41                                       T +41 (0) 58 426 31 36

Visit us at: www.gam.com
Follow us on: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs over 900 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 158.7 billion (USD 162.9 billion) as at 31 December 2017.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

GAM Holding AG
Hardstrasse 201 Zürich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0102659627;


