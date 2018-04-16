G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Encourages its 44K Employees to Volunteer during National Volunteer Week

JUPITER, Fla., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Solutions (USA), the nation's leading integrated security company, is celebrating National Volunteer Week by encouraging its employees to volunteer in their local community. This year's National Volunteer Week is April 15-21, 2018 and honors the impact of volunteers in communities and inspires others to serve. Through its G4S Match-it! Program the company encourages G4S employees to become involved in their local community by matching the money they raise for a charity, up to $500. In 2017, G4S matched more than $30,000 employee donations.

In Florida, G4S launched its month of service at a March 29, 2018, groundbreaking ceremony for the company-sponsored Habitat for Humanity home. G4S has been a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity in Palm Beach County since 2011 when 50 G4S volunteers painted the Habitat Thrift Store in Jupiter, FL. Since then, G4S has sponsored four home builds for four families, with nearly 200 employees donating more than 1,000 hours. This year's Habitat home is being built for Cartiana, who is building a brighter future for herself after a devastating fire left her with nothing.

"Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. At G4S, we make a difference by helping people live and work in safe and secure communities," Fiona Walters, G4S Senior Vice President, Commercial, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "We are honored to work alongside Cartiana as she works to build her home and her dreams."

To learn more about National Volunteer Week and search volunteer projects, visit Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. To volunteer in a local home build, click here to find your local Habitat for Humanity. G4S employees interested in volunteering should contact their local office. Current employees interested in applying for G4S Match-it! funds should email matchit@usa.g4s.com for more information.

ABOUT G4S

G4S is the world's leading, global, integrated security company specializing in the provision of security and related services across six continents. The group is active in around 90 countries, and is the largest employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 570,000 employees and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information on G4S, visit G4S.us.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g4s-secure-solutions-usa-encourages-its-44k-employees-to-volunteer-during-national-volunteer-week-300629631.html

SOURCE G4S