16.04.2018 13:45:00

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Encourages its 44K Employees to Volunteer during National Volunteer Week

JUPITER, Fla., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Solutions (USA), the nation's leading integrated security company, is celebrating National Volunteer Week by encouraging its employees to volunteer in their local community. This year's National Volunteer Week is April 15-21, 2018 and honors the impact of volunteers in communities and inspires others to serve. Through its G4S Match-it! Program the company encourages G4S employees to become involved in their local community by matching the money they raise for a charity, up to $500. In 2017, G4S matched more than $30,000 employee donations.

In Florida, G4S launched its month of service at a March 29, 2018, groundbreaking ceremony for the company-sponsored Habitat for Humanity home. G4S has been a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity in Palm Beach County since 2011 when 50 G4S volunteers painted the Habitat Thrift Store in Jupiter, FL. Since then, G4S has sponsored four home builds for four families, with nearly 200 employees donating more than 1,000 hours. This year's Habitat home is being built for Cartiana, who is building a brighter future for herself after a devastating fire left her with nothing.

"Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. At G4S, we make a difference by helping people live and work in safe and secure communities," Fiona Walters, G4S Senior Vice President, Commercial, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "We are honored to work alongside Cartiana as she works to build her home and her dreams."

To learn more about National Volunteer Week and search volunteer projects, visit Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. To volunteer in a local home build, click here to find your local Habitat for Humanity. G4S employees interested in volunteering should contact their local office. Current employees interested in applying for G4S Match-it! funds should email matchit@usa.g4s.com for more information.

ABOUT G4S

G4S is the world's leading, global, integrated security company specializing in the provision of security and related services across six continents. The group is active in around 90 countries, and is the largest employer quoted on the London Stock Exchange with over 570,000 employees and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. For more information on G4S, visit G4S.us.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g4s-secure-solutions-usa-encourages-its-44k-employees-to-volunteer-during-national-volunteer-week-300629631.html

SOURCE G4S

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
Vontobel: Umfrage: Ihre Mithilfe ist gefragt!
09:10
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09:01
Deutsche Euroshop – Rally voraus?
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:36
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX leichter
Wisekey-Aktie legt zu: Wisekey reduziert 2017 den Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX leichter
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen zum Start in die neue Woche die Bären das Ruder.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB