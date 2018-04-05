Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release April 5, 2018

Further information regarding a previously announced order

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, announced on 23 February 2018 that the company had won several orders for fiber optic marine cable with a total value of MSEK 33.

Today, 5 April 2018, Crosslake Fibre has announced that Hexatronic is its chosen supplier in a project linking Toronto, Canada and Buffalo, New York. We are therefore choosing to publish further information regarding the order.

The order from Crosslake Fibre relates to dual-reinforced marine cable with a total length of 58 km. The entire link between Toronto and Buffalo, 131 km in total, is to be commissioned in October 2018. The Crosslake Fibre project is one of several major orders referred to in the previous press release.

"We are delighted to be winning business and establishing ourselves more firmly in North America, which has been a strategic market for us for the past two years or so. In addition to marine cable, we also sell and market our system range Matrix in North America, as well as duct with the acquisition of Blue Diamond earlier this year," says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

Gothenburg, April 5, 2018

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

· Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Ribbonet®, Micronet(TM), Drytech(TM), Lightmate®, FibreHub(TM), Matrix, Viper, Stringray and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexatronic Group AB via Globenewswire

