Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks' AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Fujitsu Limited has deployed Juniper's cloud management platform AppFormix in Japan, as a key part of ensuring the operational efficiency of the new region of its widely adopted enterprise cloud platform Cloud Service K5.

Open, agile and legacy-compatible, Fujitsu's K5 is the world's largest open-source based platform and has seen strong adoption globally by organizations looking to drive digital business transformation, across the public, private and hybrid cloud.

However, the open-source software used previously for the management of the K5 platform did not provide Fujitsu with the automated real-time management and data visualization features it needed, which resulted in manual processes and increased OPEX.

As Fujitsu prepared for the launch of the new region of K5 which scales several times the previous version, they required a cloud operations management solution that could address these operational requirements, while also bringing significantly increased capabilities.

To combat these ongoing challenges, Juniper was selected to carefully develop and deploy AppFormix for Fujitsu's K5 platform to address these growing operational needs, offering simplified cloud operations management and performance optimization capabilities through big data analysis and machine learning.

In addition to significantly reducing operational burden and complexity, AppFormix's unique user-friendly GUI dashboard displaying real-time reporting and high level compatibility with OpenStack has also allowed Fujitsu to better plan resource consumption and capacity expansion, which is crucial in light of potential continued service expansions of the K5 platform in the future.

"AppFormix is a crucial component of our K5 platform, especially for the understanding of real-time cloud usage status through its intelligent dashboards and seamless integration with billing systems. We are excited to further develop our partnership with Juniper Networks, as we anticipate greater scope of applications for AppFormix going forward, particularly for advanced operations utilizing AI."

- Masahiro Ohta, SVP and Head of Cloud Service Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited

"AppFormix is delighted to be an integral part of Fujitsu's K5 Cloud Service platform, an exciting partnership in our challenge against complexity. We look forward to the continued advancement of AppFormix solutions in support of Fujitsu's operational needs going forward, especially for the potential global deployment of K5 as a continuation of our long-term, firm partnership."

- Sumeet Singh, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks

