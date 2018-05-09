Fuel Tech Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a world leader in advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems and emissions control in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("Q1 2018”).

"We are very pleased with our results for Q1 as they are in line with our expectations for the beginning of 2018,” said Vincent J. Arnone, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fuel Tech. "Significantly higher revenues reflected the impact of our successful business development in 2017 and early 2018, while lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses stemmed from our previously announced cost-containment initiatives over the past three years. We expect to realize the full year benefit of this lower cost profile in 2018.

"We remain optimistic about our performance for 2018, and continue to pursue a solid pipeline of contract opportunities, particularly in the US. We are excited about the long-term potential associated with our previously announced exclusive license agreement with NanO2 LLC ("NanO2”) to market and sell NanO2’s dissolved gas technology. This represents a new business vertical for Fuel Tech - environmental solutions focused on water.”

2018 Outlook

The Company reiterates its forecast for continuing operational improvement in 2018 when compared to 2017. This includes higher total revenues, driven primarily our Air Pollution Control ("APC”) business, profitable operations and positive cash flow generation, due in large part by a lower cost structure.

Q1 2018 Results Overview

Consolidated revenues rose 50.6% to $12.8 million from $8.5 million in Q1 2017, reflecting the timing of project execution due to the conversion of previously announced new orders during 2017 and early 2018.

Cost of sales rose to $7.8 million, or 60.7% of revenues, from $4.8 million, or 56.2% of revenues, in Q1 2017, due primarily to the conversion of previously announced new orders, project mix, and certain product demonstration expenses.

Gross margin declined to 39.3% of revenues from 43.8% in Q1 2017, due to the revenue mix between APC and FUEL CHEM, as well as certain product demonstration expenses.

SG&A expenses declined 4.5% to $4.9 million, or 38.5% of revenues, from $5.2 million, or 60.7% of revenues, in Q1 2017, driven primarily by the previously announced cost containment initiatives.

Net loss from continuing operations was $191,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q1 2017.

Net loss for the quarter was $216,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, in Q1 2017. Net loss in Q1 2017 included a loss from discontinued operations of $730,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, reflecting losses from the Company’s Fuel Conversion segment, the operations of which were discontinued in 2017.

APC segment revenues rose by 114.5% to $8.6 million from $4.0 million in Q1 2017, driven by an improved pace of U.S. bookings during 2017 as compared to recent historical levels. APC gross margin was $3.0 million, or 34.8%, as compared to $1.5 million, or 37.5%, in Q1 2017, due to product line and geographical mix versus the prior quarter.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues decreased to $4.2 million from $4.5 million in Q1 2017, with gross margin of 48.5% as compared to 49.5% for the same period last year. We believe that full year FUEL CHEM revenues in 2018 will trend similarly to 2017.

Research and development expenses for Q1 2018 and Q1 2017 were $0.3 million, respectively, which supports our continued development of new products.

EBITDA for Q1 2018 was $31,000 as compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.9 million for Q1 2017.

At March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million, which included restricted cash of $6.5 million. Shareholders’ equity was $34.7 million, or $1.44 per share, and the Company had zero long-term debt. Capital projects backlog was $19.7 million, as compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2017.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,667 $ 8,366 Restricted cash 1,520 1,020 Marketable securities 4 6 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,531 and $1,545, respectively 20,164 19,690 Inventories, net 1,026 945 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,548 3,592 Income taxes receivable 128 129 Total current assets 32,057 33,748 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $26,159 and $25,938, respectively 6,111 6,272 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,993 and $1,939, respectively 1,640 1,671 Restricted cash 5,000 5,000 Assets held for sale 485 485 Other assets 1,221 1,192 Total assets $ 48,630 $ 50,484 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,430 9,065 Accrued liabilities: Employee compensation 1,518 1,487 Income taxes payable 52 73 Other accrued liabilities 2,554 5,098 Total current liabilities 13,554 15,723 Other liabilities 400 420 Total liabilities 13,954 16,143 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 24,821,446 and 24,777,001 shares issued, and 24,167,679, and 24,132,910 shares outstanding, respectively 248 248 Additional paid-in capital 138,701 138,760 Accumulated deficit (102,514 ) (102,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (353 ) (768 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (1,482 ) (1,472 ) Total shareholders’ equity 34,676 34,341 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 48,630 $ 50,484

FUEL TECH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Revenues $ 12,791 $ 8,491 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 7,766 4,769 Selling, general and administrative 4,921 5,154 Restructuring charge — 61 Research and development 288 284 12,975 10,268 Operating loss from continuing operations (184 ) (1,777 ) Interest income 2 3 Other expense (8 ) (2 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (190 ) (1,776 ) Income tax expense (1 ) — Net loss from continuing operations (191 ) (1,776 ) Loss from discontinued operations (net of income tax benefit of $0 in 2018 and 2017) (25 ) (730 ) Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 ) Net loss per common share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.03 ) Basic net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.03 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 24,146,000 23,472,000 Diluted 24,146,000 23,472,000

FUEL TECH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 416 116 Unrealized gains (losses) from marketable securities, net of tax (1 ) 1 Total other comprehensive income 415 117 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 199 $ (2,389 )

FUEL TECH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 ) Loss from discontinued operations 25 730 Net loss from continuing operations (191 ) (1,776 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 195 405 Amortization 53 54 Loss on disposal of equipment 15 10 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (62 ) — Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures (59 ) (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 32 3,525 Inventories (68 ) (26 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets 113 108 Accounts payable 186 (1,848 ) Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities (2,750 ) (1,483 ) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (2,536 ) (1,041 ) Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (25 ) (579 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,561 ) (1,620 ) Investing Activities Purchases of equipment and patents (62 ) (97 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment 2 — Net cash used in investing activities (60 ) (97 ) Financing Activities Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants (11 ) (23 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11 ) (23 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 433 117 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,199 ) (1,623 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,386 17,846 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,187 $ 16,223

FUEL TECH, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2018 Air Pollution

Control Segment FUEL CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 8,583 $ 4,208 $ — $ 12,791 Cost of sales (5,597 ) (2,169 ) — (7,766 ) Gross margin 2,986 2,039 — 5,025 Selling, general and administrative — — (4,921 ) (4,921 ) Research and development — — (288 ) (288 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,986 $ 2,039 $ (5,209 ) $ (184 ) Three months ended March 31, 2017 Air Pollution

Control Segment FUEL CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 4,002 $ 4,489 $ — $ 8,491 Cost of sales (2,500 ) (2,269 ) — (4,769 ) Gross margin 1,502 2,220 — 3,722 Selling, general and administrative — — (5,154 ) (5,154 ) Restructuring charge — (61 ) — (61 ) Research and development — — (284 ) (284 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,502 $ 2,159 $ (5,438 ) $ (1,777 )

Note: Fuel Tech is an integrated company that segregates its financial results into three reportable segments. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM®technology segment, which uses chemical processes in combination with advanced CFD and CKM boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI®Targeted In-Furnace Injection™ technology. The "Other” classification includes those profit and loss items not allocated by Fuel Tech to each reportable segment.

FUEL TECH, INC.

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Information concerning Fuel Tech’s operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Revenues: United States $ 10,242 $ 6,734 Foreign 2,549 1,757 $ 12,791 $ 8,491

March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets: United States $ 29,699 $ 29,945 Foreign 18,931 20,539 $ 48,630 $ 50,484

FUEL TECH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 ) Interest income (2 ) (3 ) Income tax expense 1 — Depreciation expense 195 405 Amortization expense 53 205 EBITDA 31 (1,899 ) Stock compensation expense (59 ) (10 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA (28 ) (1,909 )

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

