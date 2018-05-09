<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2018 22:10:00

Fuel Tech Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a world leader in advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems and emissions control in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("Q1 2018”).

"We are very pleased with our results for Q1 as they are in line with our expectations for the beginning of 2018,” said Vincent J. Arnone, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fuel Tech. "Significantly higher revenues reflected the impact of our successful business development in 2017 and early 2018, while lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses stemmed from our previously announced cost-containment initiatives over the past three years. We expect to realize the full year benefit of this lower cost profile in 2018.

"We remain optimistic about our performance for 2018, and continue to pursue a solid pipeline of contract opportunities, particularly in the US. We are excited about the long-term potential associated with our previously announced exclusive license agreement with NanO2 LLC ("NanO2”) to market and sell NanO2’s dissolved gas technology. This represents a new business vertical for Fuel Tech - environmental solutions focused on water.”

2018 Outlook

The Company reiterates its forecast for continuing operational improvement in 2018 when compared to 2017. This includes higher total revenues, driven primarily our Air Pollution Control ("APC”) business, profitable operations and positive cash flow generation, due in large part by a lower cost structure.

Q1 2018 Results Overview

Consolidated revenues rose 50.6% to $12.8 million from $8.5 million in Q1 2017, reflecting the timing of project execution due to the conversion of previously announced new orders during 2017 and early 2018.

Cost of sales rose to $7.8 million, or 60.7% of revenues, from $4.8 million, or 56.2% of revenues, in Q1 2017, due primarily to the conversion of previously announced new orders, project mix, and certain product demonstration expenses.

Gross margin declined to 39.3% of revenues from 43.8% in Q1 2017, due to the revenue mix between APC and FUEL CHEM, as well as certain product demonstration expenses.

SG&A expenses declined 4.5% to $4.9 million, or 38.5% of revenues, from $5.2 million, or 60.7% of revenues, in Q1 2017, driven primarily by the previously announced cost containment initiatives.

Net loss from continuing operations was $191,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q1 2017.

Net loss for the quarter was $216,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, in Q1 2017. Net loss in Q1 2017 included a loss from discontinued operations of $730,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, reflecting losses from the Company’s Fuel Conversion segment, the operations of which were discontinued in 2017.

APC segment revenues rose by 114.5% to $8.6 million from $4.0 million in Q1 2017, driven by an improved pace of U.S. bookings during 2017 as compared to recent historical levels. APC gross margin was $3.0 million, or 34.8%, as compared to $1.5 million, or 37.5%, in Q1 2017, due to product line and geographical mix versus the prior quarter.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues decreased to $4.2 million from $4.5 million in Q1 2017, with gross margin of 48.5% as compared to 49.5% for the same period last year. We believe that full year FUEL CHEM revenues in 2018 will trend similarly to 2017.

Research and development expenses for Q1 2018 and Q1 2017 were $0.3 million, respectively, which supports our continued development of new products.

EBITDA for Q1 2018 was $31,000 as compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.9 million for Q1 2017.

At March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $12.2 million, which included restricted cash of $6.5 million. Shareholders’ equity was $34.7 million, or $1.44 per share, and the Company had zero long-term debt. Capital projects backlog was $19.7 million, as compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2017.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at www.ftek.com. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner.

The Company’s nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction technologies include advanced combustion modification techniques and post-combustion NOx control approaches, including NOxOUT®, HERT™, and Advanced SNCR systems, ASCR™ Advanced Selective Catalytic Reduction systems, and I-NOx® Integrated NOx Reduction Systems, which utilize various combinations of these systems, along UDI™ Urea Direct Injection system for SCR reagent supply, and the ULTRA® process for safe ammonia generation. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in NOx reduction, with installations on over 900 units worldwide.

Fuel Tech’s technologies for particulate control include Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) products and services including complete turnkey capability for ESP retrofits, with experience on units up to 700 MW. Flue gas conditioning (FGC) systems include treatment using sulfur trioxide (SO3) and ammonia (NH3) based conditioning to improve the performance of ESPs by modifying the properties of fly ash particles. Fuel Tech’s particulate control technologies have been installed on more than 125 units worldwide.

The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and improving boiler operations. The Company has experience with this technology, in the form of a customizable FUEL CHEM program, on over 110 units.

Fuel Tech also provides a range of services, including boiler tuning and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization services. In addition, flow corrective devices and physical and computational modeling services are available to optimize flue gas distribution and mixing in both power plant and industrial applications.

Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. These capabilities, coupled with the Company’s innovative technologies and multi-disciplined team approach, enable Fuel Tech to provide practical solutions to some of our customers’ most challenging problems. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "plan,” "expect,” "estimate,” "intend,” "will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 
FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
 

March 31,
2018

 

December 31,
2017

 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,667 $ 8,366
Restricted cash 1,520 1,020
Marketable securities 4 6
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,531 and $1,545, respectively 20,164 19,690
Inventories, net 1,026 945
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,548 3,592
Income taxes receivable 128   129  
Total current assets 32,057 33,748
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $26,159 and $25,938, respectively 6,111 6,272
Goodwill 2,116 2,116
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,993 and $1,939, respectively 1,640 1,671
Restricted cash 5,000 5,000
Assets held for sale 485 485
Other assets 1,221   1,192  
Total assets $ 48,630   $ 50,484  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable 9,430 9,065
Accrued liabilities:
Employee compensation 1,518 1,487
Income taxes payable 52 73
Other accrued liabilities 2,554   5,098  
Total current liabilities 13,554 15,723
Other liabilities 400   420  
Total liabilities 13,954   16,143  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 24,821,446 and 24,777,001 shares issued, and 24,167,679, and 24,132,910 shares outstanding, respectively 248 248
Additional paid-in capital 138,701 138,760
Accumulated deficit (102,514 ) (102,503 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (353 ) (768 )
Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76
Treasury stock, at cost (1,482 ) (1,472 )
Total shareholders’ equity 34,676   34,341  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 48,630   $ 50,484  
 
 
FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per-share data)

 
 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2018   2017
Revenues $ 12,791 $ 8,491
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales 7,766 4,769
Selling, general and administrative 4,921 5,154
Restructuring charge 61
Research and development 288   284  
12,975   10,268  
Operating loss from continuing operations (184 ) (1,777 )
Interest income 2 3
Other expense (8 ) (2 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (190 ) (1,776 )
Income tax expense (1 )  
Net loss from continuing operations (191 ) (1,776 )
Loss from discontinued operations (net of income tax benefit of $0 in 2018 and 2017) (25 ) (730 )
Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 )
Net loss per common share:
Basic
Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 )
Discontinued operations $   $ (0.03 )
Basic net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 )
Diluted
Continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 )
Discontinued operations $   $ (0.03 )
Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 )
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 24,146,000   23,472,000  
Diluted 24,146,000   23,472,000  
 
 
FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 
 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2018   2017
Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 )
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments 416 116
Unrealized gains (losses) from marketable securities, net of tax (1 ) 1  
Total other comprehensive income 415   117  
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 199   $ (2,389 )
 
 
FUEL TECH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 
 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2018   2017
Operating Activities
Net loss $ (216 ) $ (2,506 )
Loss from discontinued operations 25   730  
Net loss from continuing operations (191 ) (1,776 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation 195 405
Amortization 53 54
Loss on disposal of equipment 15 10
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (62 )
Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures (59 ) (10 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 32 3,525
Inventories (68 ) (26 )
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets 113 108
Accounts payable 186 (1,848 )
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities (2,750 ) (1,483 )
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (2,536 ) (1,041 )
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (25 ) (579 )
Net cash used in operating activities (2,561 ) (1,620 )
Investing Activities
Purchases of equipment and patents (62 ) (97 )
Proceeds from the sale of equipment 2    
Net cash used in investing activities (60 ) (97 )
Financing Activities
Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants (11 ) (23 )
Net cash used in financing activities (11 ) (23 )
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 433   117  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,199 ) (1,623 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,386   17,846  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,187   $ 16,223  
 
 
FUEL TECH, INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

       
Three months ended March 31, 2018

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other Total
Revenues from external customers $ 8,583 $ 4,208 $ $ 12,791
Cost of sales (5,597 ) (2,169 )   (7,766 )
Gross margin 2,986 2,039 5,025
Selling, general and administrative (4,921 ) (4,921 )
Research and development     (288 ) (288 )
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,986   $ 2,039   $ (5,209 ) $ (184 )
 
 
Three months ended March 31, 2017

Air Pollution
Control Segment

FUEL CHEM
Segment

Other Total
Revenues from external customers $ 4,002 $ 4,489 $ $ 8,491
Cost of sales (2,500 ) (2,269 )   (4,769 )
Gross margin 1,502 2,220 3,722
Selling, general and administrative (5,154 ) (5,154 )
Restructuring charge (61 ) (61 )
Research and development     (284 ) (284 )
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,502   $ 2,159   $ (5,438 ) $ (1,777 )
 

Note: Fuel Tech is an integrated company that segregates its financial results into three reportable segments. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM®technology segment, which uses chemical processes in combination with advanced CFD and CKM boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI®Targeted In-Furnace Injection™ technology. The "Other” classification includes those profit and loss items not allocated by Fuel Tech to each reportable segment.

FUEL TECH, INC.
GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Information concerning Fuel Tech’s operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

 
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2018   2017
Revenues:  
United States $ 10,242 $ 6,734
Foreign 2,549   1,757
$ 12,791   $ 8,491
 
   

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017
Assets:
United States $ 29,699 $ 29,945
Foreign 18,931   20,539
$ 48,630   $ 50,484
 
 
FUEL TECH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 
Three Months Ended March 31,
2018   2017
Net loss $ (216 )   $ (2,506 )
Interest income (2 ) (3 )
Income tax expense 1
Depreciation expense 195 405
Amortization expense 53   205  
EBITDA 31 (1,899 )
Stock compensation expense (59 ) (10 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA (28 ) (1,909 )
 

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

Nachrichten zu Fuel Tech IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fuel Tech IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

17:14
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
12:33
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fuel Tech IncShs 1.38 -0.72% Fuel Tech IncShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen
Die US-Anleger zeigten sich von geopolitischen Entwicklungen am Mittwoch weitgehend unbeeindruckt, die Börsen gingen mit Aufschlägen in den Feierabend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB