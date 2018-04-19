19.04.2018 02:18:00

Francesca Muterspaw, Ed.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesca Muterspaw, Ed.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Healthcare field.

Dr. Muterspaw's professional title is CEO at Simple Solution Consulting. She brings over 20 years of career experience, with strong ancillary and post-acute care continuum work to her role."Simple Solution Consulting is made up of people who believe that healthcare is important," the company's website states. "We want our experience to impact and many people as possible, and help our community while making a living. Simple is both our goal and our methodology in our business. We created guiding principles to guide our behavior and our customer's expectations."

"Traditional Consulting is hiring a company to come in to analyze and fix your problems," the website continued. "The process is typically wrapped up with a presentation and static plan to fix your problems. Simple Solution believes that most of the knowledge already resides within our customer's communal knowledge. Where we excel is gathering the knowledge, analyzing it objectively, balancing against our experience and providing a range of options."

Prior to working at Simple Solution Consulting, Dr. Muterspaw served as the Chief Operating Officer for Honor Health Network, an integrated post-acute care provider.

She has a strong connection to community based care programs and believes that patients receive the best care when providers work collaboratively towards shared outcomes. Simple Solution works with providers to identify, design and implement the programs to achieve their goals.

Additionally, Dr. Muterspaw served as an adjunct professor at Georgian Court University. She is also the published author of works that focus on the role of music in healing and grief processes of bereaved adult learners, pedagogies of song, music in adult education, passion and politics through song, and recalling music to the arts-based debates in adult education.

Dr. Muterspaw earned her Bachelor's degree from Georgian Court University. She then went on to complete her Master's degree from Rutgers' University, and her Doctor of Education degree from Penn State University.

To further her professional development, Dr. Muterspaw is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt, with a designation in healthcare, and is a member of the National Association of Professional Women. When not working, she volunteers her time to the American Cancer Society as a Mission Chair, a CPS-3 Enrollment Volunteer and Relay For Life. She also belongs to the National Conservation Society.

Dr. Muterspaw also enjoys spending time with her children, traveling, reading and enjoying the outdoors. She dedicates this recognition to her family, and close colleagues, for their amazing support.

For more information, visit www.simplesolutionconsulting.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/francesca-muterspaw-edd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300632578.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

