Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice(R) iS860 Advanced Voice Processing to Samsung Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortemedia today announced it is providing ForteVoice® iS860 advanced voice processing with self-adaptive adjustment features to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Samsung's latest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ adopt multiple microphones, offering superior voice quality, even in a noisy environment. ForteVoice®'s upmost noise suppression greatly reduces intrusive background noise in the calling mode, including VoLTE support.

ForteVoice® iS860's core technology introduces comprehensive voice quality enhancement for smartphone application in objective voice optimization and superior wind noise suppression, providing natural and smoother sound quality; Barge-in improvement enables a device to receive clearly and act upon a voice command whenever on-device music or video is playing. Super Wideband processing offers high quality audio bandwidth and delivers speech quality that matches other audio input such as stored music while offering high robustness to delay jitter and packet losses. It also provides high-quality audio communication for Voice over IP (VoIP) and VoLTE, bringing unprecedented voice experience during real-time phone calls.

"Fortemedia has been dedicating itself to acoustic voice processing over 15 years, driving ultimate technology and providing best products as well as supports to customers. With this in mind, it's a thrill for us to see ForteVoice® iS860, our latest generation voice processing technology, which again is adopted into the latest Samsung's flagship products on a worldwide basis for high-quality voice experience," said Dr. Paul Huang, Fortemedia CEO and Chairman. "With our relentless innovation in voice processing and closely partnering with Samsung, users can enjoy the industry-leading voice quality and exciting features over traditional and emerging 4G and 5G networks in Samsung's products. We are glad and look forward to continuously extending our partnership with Samsung."

Fortemedia, Inc., headquartered in the US Silicon Valley with global operations and offices in Asia, focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advanced voice processing technologies, SAM (Small Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVoice®, have all been widely deployed in numerous commercial systems, devices, and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile (smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables, with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com.

