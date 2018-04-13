Former Mexican President Vicente Fox will discuss leadership, democracy and globalization at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, May 22

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As National Guard troops answer President Trump's call and head for the United States' southern border, former Mexican President Vicente Fox will deliver an address entitled "Democracy at the Crossroads: Globalization versus Nationalism" at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, May 22.

Fox, a right-wing populist representing the National Action Party (PAN), was elected as the 55th President of Mexico on December 1, 2000. Winning with 42% of the vote, Fox made history as the first presidential candidate in 71 years to defeat the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Fox's administration focused chiefly on improving trade relations with the United States and maintaining Mexico's growing economy. Fox left office in 2006, and in a break with his country's cultural norms and traditions has remained in the public eye post-presidency and has not been shy about expressing his views and opinions.

Lunch will be served in the club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put FOX in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

NPC Members who have a paid reservation to the Luncheon and wish to attend the pre-luncheon reception must send their RSVP via email to VIPreception@press.org at least 48 hours before the date of the Luncheon. Space may be limited.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-mexican-president-vicente-fox-will-discuss-leadership-democracy-and-globalization-at-national-press-club-headliners-luncheon-may-22-300629663.html

SOURCE National Press Club