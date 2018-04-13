13.04.2018 19:47:00

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox will discuss leadership, democracy and globalization at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, May 22

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As National Guard troops answer President Trump's call and head for the United States' southern border, former Mexican President Vicente Fox will deliver an address entitled "Democracy at the Crossroads: Globalization versus Nationalism" at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, May 22.

Fox, a right-wing populist representing the National Action Party (PAN), was elected as the 55th President of Mexico on December 1, 2000. Winning with 42% of the vote, Fox made history as the first presidential candidate in 71 years to defeat the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Fox's administration focused chiefly on improving trade relations with the United States and maintaining Mexico's growing economy. Fox left office in 2006, and in a break with his country's cultural norms and traditions has remained in the public eye post-presidency and has not been shy about expressing his views and opinions.

