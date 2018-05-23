<
23.05.2018 09:57:05

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - IWG plc

  FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: 

Investec Bank plc

 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
  Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 

IWG plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

 		 

Investec are Joint Adviser and Joint Broker to IWG plc

 
 d) Date dealing undertaken: 

22nd May 2018

 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer?Yes

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

 		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
 

Ordinary
 Shares

 		 

 

Purchases		 

96,978		 

305.6		 

303.4
 

Ordinary
 Shares

 		 

 

Sales		 

96,978		 

305.4		 

304

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
  

 		   

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
    

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None


  Date of disclosure:

23rd May 2018
  Contact name: 

Jacqueline Lovis
  Telephone number: 

0207 597 4815

 

