05.04.2018 05:13:22

Ford Remains Concerned About Major Nafta Rule Changes

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) remains concerned about major modifications to the North American Free Trade Agreement, even after President Donald Trump's negotiators were said to have softened demands, Bloomberg reported.

After having pushed for 85 percent of all vehicle content to be sourced from the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Trump administration's latest proposal would only apply that requirement to major components such as transmissions and engines, the report said.

"We appreciate U.S. negotiators' goal to support American jobs," Christin Baker, a Ford spokeswoman, reportedly said. "However, there is a concern that significant changes to the rules of origin would not achieve that shared goal. We look forward to seeing the official details, and we continue to urge negotiators to include enforceable ules prohibiting currency manipulation in a revised Nafta."

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

16.10.17 Ford Motor Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13.10.17 Ford Motor Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.10.17 Ford Motor Buy Standpoint Research
03.02.17 Ford Motor overweight Barclays Capital
27.01.17 Ford Motor Outperform RBC Capital Markets

