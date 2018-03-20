Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
20.03.2018 02:37:00

Food Recall Warning - Viandes Lauzon and Triple A brands ground beef recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2GJ8w1b

OTTAWA, March 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Viandes Lauzon is recalling Viandes Lauzon and Triple A brands ground beef from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Viandes Lauzon

Medium Ground Beef N/O

2.50 kg

None

18-03-05

Triple A

Lean Ground Beef Triple A

8 x 454 g

Variable

Packed on :

18-03-05

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

19.03.18
Spekulanten bei Gold im Rückzug, bei Silber auf der Flucht
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
19.03.18
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Verbrauchervertrauen in den USA erreicht ein neues Zyklushoch
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Wisekey-Aktie springt an: Kooperation mit IBM im Bereich Internet of Things
Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street schliesst mit heftigen Verlusten
SMI und DAX beenden den Handel in der Verlustzone
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse-CEO Thiam sieht Bank auf Kurs in Richtung Profitabilität
Analyst: Diese Aktie ist die Nr. 1 unter den Tech-Werten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street schliesst mit heftigen Verlusten
Die Aktienmärkte in den Vereinigten Staaten kotierten am Montag deutlich in der Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB