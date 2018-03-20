Product photos are available at http://bit.ly/2GJ8w1b

OTTAWA, March 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Viandes Lauzon is recalling Viandes Lauzon and Triple A brands ground beef from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef N/O 2.50 kg None 18-03-05 Triple A Lean Ground Beef Triple A 8 x 454 g Variable Packed on : 18-03-05

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)