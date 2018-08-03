|
Food Recall Warning - Randsland brand Classic Coleslaw and Broccoli Slaw recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling Randsland brand Classic Coleslaw and Broccoli Slaw from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Nova Scotia.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Randsland
Classic Coleslaw
340 g
0 57225 00007 0
080118
Randsland
Broccoli Slaw
340 g
0 57225 00008 7
080118
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
More information
- Randsland Farms Inc.: broccoli@randsland.ca
- CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
