17.03.2018 04:45:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard
OTTAWA, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - The Spice Tailor (Canada) Limited is recalling The Spice Tailor brand Fiery Goan Curry from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
The Spice Tailor
Fiery Goan Curry
285 mL
5 052675 000620
BB 31 MAR 2019 (All Batches where mustard is not declared)
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
