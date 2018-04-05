|
05.04.2018 05:40:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sensations brand Pecan-Crusted Cheesecake Collection recalled due to undeclared wheat
Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/2Gz0jQn
OTTAWA, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Sobeys Inc. is recalling Sensations brand Pecan-Crusted Cheesecake Collection from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sensations
Pecan-Crusted
Cheesecake Collection
340 g
6 23682 11931 2
18008A4 1A
18008A4 2A
18008A4 2P
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
