Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sensations brand Pecan-Crusted Cheesecake Collection recalled due to undeclared wheat

OTTAWA, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Sobeys Inc. is recalling Sensations brand Pecan-Crusted Cheesecake Collection from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sensations Pecan-Crusted Cheesecake Collection 340 g 6 23682 11931 2 18008A4 1A 18008A4 2A 18008A4 2P

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

