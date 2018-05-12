|
12.05.2018 05:18:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Jongga brand Kimchi Ramen dried soup mix recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2I9p2M4
OTTAWA, May 11, 2018 /CNW/ - PK Trading Inc. is recalling Jongga brand Kimchi Ramen dried soup mix from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Jongga
Kimchi Ramen
140 g
8 801052 043661
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email, follow us on Twitter, or join the CFIA community on Facebook
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside (Anzeige)
|
11.05.18
|Ölmarkt auf einem Ohr taub
|
11.05.18
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}