Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Butcher's Selection brand Stampede Chicken Burgers recalled due to undeclared egg

OTTAWA, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Butcher's Selection brand Stampede Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Butcher's Selection Stampede Chicken Burgers 1.4 kg 8 29810 93280 2 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

3240 Wharton Way Mississuaga, ON L4X 2C1 Phone 905 624-3811 Ext. 412 CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

