Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE: FLR) board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the company’s common stock, payable July 3, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2018.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

