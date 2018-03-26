Fluor Awarded Construction Contract for MEGlobal Project in Freeport, Texas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company, awarded the company a contract for mechanical construction of its new monoethylene glycol (MEG) manufacturing facility in Freeport, Texas. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2018.

"This is Fluor’s fifth major construction project in Freeport over the past six years,” said Jack Penley, senior vice president of Construction & Fabrication for Fluor. "This will be MEGlobal’s first manufacturing unit in the United States, and our construction team’s focus on safety and quality are among the reasons that Fluor is the construction contractor of choice for the Freeport market.”

Fluor’s mechanical construction scope includes the installation of equipment, steel and piping for the MEG process unit. About 1,000 craft professionals are expected at peak construction for Fluor’s scope.

MEG is a key building block for polyester fibers, plastic bottles and other everyday items. Operations are expected to begin in 2019.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About MEGlobal

MEGlobal – an EQUATE company – is a world leader in the manufacture, supply and marketing of monoethylene glycol (MEG) and diethylene glycol (DEG), collectively known as ethylene glycol (EG). MEGlobal serves customers around the world, and has production facilities in Fort Saskatchewan and Prentiss, Alberta, Canada. EG is a key raw material used in a wide variety of products and applications including the manufacture of polyester fibers, polyethylene terephthalate resins (PET), antifreeze formulations and other industrial products. MEGlobal embraces the principles of Responsible Care, ensuring that its employees, neighbors, communities and the environment are protected at all times. For more information, visit www.MEGlobal.biz and www.equate.com.

About EQUATE Group

The EQUATE Group* is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s second largest producer of Ethylene Glycol (EG). The Group has industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe that annually produce over 5 million tons of Ethylene, EG, Polyethylene (PE) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). The products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The EQUATE Group’s shareholders include Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC) and Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC). The Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society. www.equate.com.

*The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), its subsidiaries and The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005754/en/