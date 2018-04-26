Flow Traders NV Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

For immediate release

FLOW TRADERS N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ADOPTS ALL PROPOSALS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018. Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. Most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Management Board announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2017 of EUR 0.65 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.30 per share was paid on 9 August 2017, the final dividend will be EUR 0.35 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 4 May 2018. Ex-dividend date has been set at 30 April 2018.



Appointment of Folkert Joling as CTrO and member of the Management Board

The AGM appointed Folkert Joling as Chief Trading Officer (CTrO) and member of the Management Board with effect from 26 April 2018 for a period of four years.



Appointment of Thomas Wolff as CTO and member of the Management Board

The AGM appointed Thomas Wolff as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Board with effect from 26 April 2018 for a period of four years.



Reappointment of Han Sikkens as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Han Sikkens as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 26 April 2018 for a period of two years.



Reappointment of Rudolf Ferscha as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Rudolf Ferscha as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 26 April 2018 for a period of three years.



Reappointment of Jan van Kuijk as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Jan van Kuijk as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 26 April 2018 for a period of four years.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Flow Traders N.V. of 26 April 2018 can be found on the website: https://www.flowtraders.com/investors/events/flow-traders-announces-2017-agm as of close of business on 27 April 2018.

Contact details



Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com



