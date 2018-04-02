<
02.04.2018 19:50:00

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announces that its operating results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be released on Thursday, April 26, 2018, after the market closes.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and was incorporated in 1929. Flexsteel is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of quality upholstered and wood furniture for residential, recreational vehicle, commercial office, hospitality and healthcare markets. All products are distributed nationally.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flexsteel Industries IncShs 38.48 -2.78%

