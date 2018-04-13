<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2018 12:00:22

First Metso high-performance EtaRip metal recycling pre-shedder unit to be installed in North America

First Metso high-performance EtaRip metal recycling pre-shedder unit to be installed in North America

Metso Corporation's press release on April 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Metso has received an order to supply its first Metso LindemannTM EtaRipTM pre-shredder in North America. The customer, Milliron Iron & Metal, chose Metso's solution due to the robust design and performance of the machine, combined with Metso's service and support capabilities in North America. The solution fulfills restrictive environmental and commercial regulations and it has already proven its performance in many countries globally.

"We are excited to have secured our first EtaRip order in North America. The unit will be installed in the fall of 2018. Once the unit has been commissioned, we are confident that our customer will be pleased for their decision. We also look forward to being able to demonstrate the benefits of this product to a new audience," says Keith Carroll, Vice President, Metal Recycling Americas.

 EtaRip enables optimal operational efficiency

The EtaRip pre-shredder is a low speed, high torque recycling machine, which tears apart bundles or end of life vehicles (ELVs) before feeding these to the shredder plant. This results in a more homogeneous, easily processed feed to the shredder, which in turn enables the shredder to operate at optimal efficiency.

The advanced design of the EtaRip contributes to improved shredder castings' wear life and reduces peak electrical loads of the main shredder drive. It also provides protection against unshreddable materials that may be hidden inside bales or bulky materials. Furthermore, it greatly reduces the risk of unexpected explosions inside the shredding chamber, which could otherwise cause significant environmental or equipment problems.

Caption: Lindemann EtaRip(TM) offers improvements in efficiency by pre-shredding bales and EVLs. Maximum production output and better sorting.

Decades of experience in metal recycling

Metso's product offering for metal recycling covers a wide range of efficient solutions for the fragmentation, compaction and separation of virtually every type of metal scrap. Through the LindemannTM, Texas ShredderTM and N-SeriesTM product lines, Metso offers a full range of pre-shredders, shredders, shears, balers, and briquetters, along with the capability to develop custom solutions for customers' ferrous and non-ferrous scrap separation processing needs.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. 
metso.comtwitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Keith Carroll, Vice President, Metal Recycling Americas, Metso. Tel. +1 210 581 7945, Email: keith.carroll@metso.com 

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com 




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Metso Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Metso Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:17
Trump rudert zurück, Gold stark unter Druck
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 6% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
08:33
SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Metso Corporation 30.61 0.03% Metso Corporation

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Sulzer-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Übertragung der Renova-Aktien abgeschlossen
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Wieso ein Handelskrieg gerade der Schweiz zu schaffen machen könnte
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow geht kräftig im Plus aus dem Handel
Tesla hat Stress mit US-Behörde und dem Model 3
Bitcoin-Kurs kurzzeitig wieder über 8'000 US-Dollar gestiegen
Syrien-Konflikt belastet kaum noch: SMI und DAX schliessen klar im Plus
Diese Chancen sehen Experten im zweiten Quartal für europäische Aktien, Öl und Gold

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Anleger zum Wochenausklang optimistisch: SMI freundlich - DAX legt zu
Der Schweizer Markt zeigt sich am Freitag nach einem unbewegten Start inzwischen etwas fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB