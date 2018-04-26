Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority (FICORA) renewed Elisa's license to apply roaming service surcharges (sustainability mechanism)

ELISA CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 26 APRIL 2018 AT 13:00 PM

FICORA has granted Elisa a new license to apply surcharges for consumer customers data roaming in EU and EEA countries. The new license becomes valid when the previous license expires on 15 June 2018, and is valid until 14 June 2019.

Maximum prices for Elisa’s consumer customer in EU and EEA countries according to FICORA’s license:

Prices incl. VAT Prices until 14 June 2018 Consumer customer prices from 15 June 2018 Voice calls Domestic price + 3.968c/min Domestic price Receiving calls For free For free Text messages Domestic price + 1.24c/message Domestic price Data transfer €7.44 /GB €5.58 /GB

FICORA’s new license doesn’t impact on EU dataroaming included in consumer customer Premium subscriptions, and it doesn’t apply to corporate customer subscriptions.

Change of the roaming prices is not expected to have negative impact on Elisa’s profits. Elisa’s 2018 guidance and mid-term financial targets are intact.

Additional information:



Mr Jari Kinnunen, CFO, tel. +358 50 324 3521

Mr Vesa Sahivirta, IR Director, tel. +358 50 520 5555



ELISA CORPORATION

Investor Relations