11.05.2018 10:00:10

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): KPMG is not available for re-election as auditor

Fingerprint Cards AB informs that the company's auditor, KPMG, has declared that it is not available for re-election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee, assisted by the Audit Committee, is currently reviewing alternatives and will come back with a revised proposal regarding election of auditor. It should be noted that KPMG has issued a clean auditor's opinion for the 2017 financial year, and that KPMG's decision is therefore neither related to Fingerprints' accounting nor to its internal control.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com

 

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, Fingerprints, with its Swedish roots, is the leading global biometrics company, whose mission is to spearhead the development of biometric interaction that facilitates the convenience and integrity of the individual. Its value is proven daily by users in millions of devices, through billions of touches, who are their own key - quite simply, with a human touch. Fingerprints develops biometric systems comprising sensors, algorithms, software and packaging technologies. The success is based on product development at the cutting edge of technology, which results in world-leading products in terms of security, convenience and performance. The current product range consists largely of fingerprint sensors and customers are primarily manufacturers of smartphones and tablets, where the company is market leading. As the use of biometric solutions increases, Fingerprints is working to broaden its offering by using different biometric techniques, or modalities, and to identify other market segments where the solutions can be used, such as smart cards, PCs, automotive and online devices (IoT). Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B). 		 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Fingerprint Cards AB via Globenewswire

