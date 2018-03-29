Find the Right Summer Tyres With Mytyres.co.uk

Easter is just around the corner, and it’s time for motorists to start thinking about changing to summer tyres. If you are switching to last year’s summer tyres, you need to check them for quality, otherwise the risk of serious accidents increases. Do the tyres have cracks or bumps? Is the tread depth acceptable? If you see signs of damage or irregularities, and of course if the tread depth is less than the recommended three millimetres, you should invest in new summer tyres. When selecting tyres, you will be spoilt for choice. Mytyres.co.uk explains what to look for, and what information you need to find the right tyres for you.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005427/en/

If you see signs of damage or irregularities, and of course if the tread depth is less than the recommended three millimetres, you should invest in new summer tyres. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tyre size

Each vehicle is limited to certain tyre dimensions. You need to know what they are before buying tyres, as the wrong size tyres increases the risk of accidents. Information about the correct size can be found on the vehicle registration certificate, as well as on the sidewall of the tyres currently on your vehicle.

Speed index

The speed index indicates the permissible maximum speed of a tyre. Manufacturers only guarantee long-term problem-free use up to this limit. The speed index must be in accordance with the car’s maximum speed. It can be found on the vehicle registration certificate, as well as on the sidewall of the tyre. In the case of summer tyres, the specified value may be exceeded, unlike winter tyres. The speed index limit must never be exceeded in winter tyres.

Driving behaviour

The driver’s individual style and the main use of the tyres are also important factors in the purchase decision. If you are a sporty driver or often go on long journeys, you may need a different tyre than drivers who are more concerned with cost-effectiveness or comfort, or who only travel short distances.

"The tyres are the only part of the vehicle that touch the road, making them crucial for safety, fuel consumption and comfort. That’s why it’s crucial to think about checking and changing them in plenty of time – and not to focus solely on the price when buying new ones”, says Thierry Delesalle from Mytyres.co.uk. The online shop offers a wide range of summer and all-season tyres for every vehicle and every need. The central input field allows you to search for tyres by type, model, and size, or alternatively you can enter your particular vehicle model. The product descriptions also contain all the information and explanations you need about the tyre’s properties and performance. Also, drivers can find customer reviews and official tyre test results from the online tyre testing platform, Tyretest.com, giving customers an extra helping hand to find the right tyres quickly and easily. If you don’t fancy getting your toolbox out after buying new tyres, you can also have them sent to one of over 2,000 fitting partners, where specialists will fit them to your car for you free of charge.

You can find all the information you need on changing to summer tyres in this video from Mytyres.co.uk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE5wWgUmi2k.

About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops also offer additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005427/en/