<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2018 23:32:41

Finanstilsynet authorizes Jyske Bank to increase its stake in Nordjyske Bank

Jyske Bank has today received Finanstilsynet's approval to increase qualified share in Nordjyske Bank A/S to 50 per cent. or more, cf. section 61 (1) of the Danish Financial Business Act.

Finanstilsynet's approval fulfills one of the conditions for the execution of Jyske Bank's offer to purchase the shares in Nordjyske Bank A/S, cf. Section 7.5 of the Offer Document published 6 April 2018.

Jyske Bank has no further comments on the approval.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Anders Dam, Managing Director and CEO, tel. +45 89 89 20 01.

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Jyske Bank A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Jyske Bank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.04.18
Vontobel: Umfrage: Ihre Mithilfe ist gefragt!
16.04.18
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
16.04.18
Deutsche Euroshop – Rally voraus?
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jyske Bank A-S 55.81 -0.54% Jyske Bank A-S

Jyske Bank A-S am 16.04.2018

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wisekey-Aktie legt zu: Wisekey reduziert 2017 den Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Montagshandel mit Gewinnen
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-amerikanischen Börsen freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB