Finanstilsynet authorizes Jyske Bank to increase its stake in Nordjyske Bank

Jyske Bank has today received Finanstilsynet's approval to increase qualified share in Nordjyske Bank A/S to 50 per cent. or more, cf. section 61 (1) of the Danish Financial Business Act.

Finanstilsynet's approval fulfills one of the conditions for the execution of Jyske Bank's offer to purchase the shares in Nordjyske Bank A/S, cf. Section 7.5 of the Offer Document published 6 April 2018.

Jyske Bank has no further comments on the approval.

Contact person: Anders Dam, Managing Director and CEO, tel. +45 89 89 20 01.

