Final Five Finalists Named in Popular IsaBody Challenge Health and Fitness Program

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company providing nutrition and lifestyle solutions, announced the final five finalists in its annual total-body transformation program, the IsaBody Challenge®. They are: Kelly Hanson of Spencer, Iowa; Pina Merola of Bartlett, Illinois; Jason Hill of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Christine Manukyan of Glendale, California; and Justin Whelan of Eagar, Arizona.

Out of the tens of thousands of people who completed the IsaBody Challenge this year, these five individuals represent the third group of finalists selected. In total, 15 finalists were identified for the year, and all of them will compete for a chance to win the grand prize of US$25,000 or the runner-up prize of US$10,000. All finalists will also receive a US$3,000 prize, an all-expenses-paid trip in September to the IsaBody Escape in Costa Rica, and other prizes to recognize their achievements.

Each individual will be introduced onstage at the Global Celebration 2018 event, Aug. 4-7 in Nashville, Tennessee. The IsaBody Challenge and Celebration events are both hosted by Isagenix.

"The IsaBody Challenge requires significant discipline and commitment to succeed. When participants pair such dedication with our exceptional nutrition solutions, incredible transformations can occur," said Travis Ogden, chief executive officer of Isagenix. "All these finalists should be proud of their hard work and achievements. Isagenix congratulates them and wishes them continued success in their wellness journeys."

For more information on the transformations of Kelly, Pina, Jason, Christine, and Justin, visit the Judging Period 3 article.

About the IsaBody Challenge

The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their "before" and "after" photos as well as personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge, which is open to anyone over the age of 18, has received more than 347,000 entries by participants in the U.S. and Canada since 2014. For more information, visit IsaBody Challenge.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight wellness, energy, performance, healthy aging, and wealth creation. With nearly 600,000 customers worldwide and more than 100 life-changing products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to producing Solutions to Transform Lives™. Since its inception in 2002, Isagenix has generated $6 billion in cumulative global sales through an independent network of associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

SOURCE Isagenix International, LLC.