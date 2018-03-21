Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) announced that it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on December 14, 2017 when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operated 1,154 full-service Banking Centers and 2,469 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2017, had $362 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321006203/en/