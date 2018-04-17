<
17.04.2018 23:37:00

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that its shareholders have re-elected the following directors at the Bancorp’s Annual Meeting held earlier today at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati:

  • Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.
  • B. Evan Bayh III, partner, McGuireWoods LLP.
  • Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.
  • Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.
  • Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.
  • Jerry W. Burris, retired president and CEO, Associated Materials Group, Inc.
  • Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.
  • Gary R. Heminger, president, CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
  • Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
  • Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.
  • Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.
  • Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Fifth Third shareholders also approved the following:

  • The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent external audit firm for 2018.
  • By advisory vote, the Company’s executive compensation plan.
  • By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,154 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,469 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2017, had $362 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.”

