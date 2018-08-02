Fides Hires Thomas Berndt as Senior Product Manager, Multi-Banking Solutions

ZURICH, Switzerland, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and communications, has announced the hire of Thomas Berndt as senior product manager.

Berndt brings 25 years of banking expertise to the role, spanning both global banks and core banking software providers. His wide range of industry experience includes sales, project management and business analysis as well as product management. Most recently, Berndt was senior product manager for payments at finnova AG Bankware, where he was responsible for the company's product strategy for payments and business banking.

"We are pleased to have Thomas onboard to lead product strategy," said Roman Müller, Fides COO. "Fides has a strong product base, having received several awards for multi-banking solutions within the past years. Thomas will continue to increase the value of our products and help Fides' market position through customer-centric innovations."

Berndt will drive the vision and strategy for the industry-leading Fides multi-banking product portfolio, continuing to deliver unique value based around market needs.

Last October, Fides released the Web-based version of its electronic file transfer product, Fides EFT. Since that time, the company has continued to refine and enhance both Fides EFT and its account reporting system, Fides ARS.

"I am excited to be part of the Fides team," said Berndt. "It is important to me to work for an organization that cares about the needs of its customers as well as delivering innovative, market-leading payments and messaging solutions and I look forward to contributing to the success of the company by leading the product direction."

Fides will be showcasing its award-winning innovative products and solutions, along with content from industry leaders and customers, at its annual Fides Conference which will be held on August 24, 2018.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and transaction communications.

With the industry's largest bank connectivity network, Fides helps over 3,000 active clients communicate with more than 10,000 banks globally. Our geographic reach spans 170 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Committed to helping corporations optimally connect and interact with their banks for over a century, Fides' solutions deliver critical multi-bank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities that allow treasury and finance teams to easily, accurately and securely communicate with their banks through any possible channel such as SWIFT, EBICS, SFTP or any alternative network.

