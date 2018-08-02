02.08.2018 15:30:00

Fides Hires Thomas Berndt as Senior Product Manager, Multi-Banking Solutions

ZURICH, Switzerland, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and communications, has announced the hire of Thomas Berndt as senior product manager.

Berndt brings 25 years of banking expertise to the role, spanning both global banks and core banking software providers. His wide range of industry experience includes sales, project management and business analysis as well as product management. Most recently, Berndt was senior product manager for payments at finnova AG Bankware, where he was responsible for the company's product strategy for payments and business banking.

"We are pleased to have Thomas onboard to lead product strategy," said Roman Müller, Fides COO. "Fides has a strong product base, having received several awards for multi-banking solutions within the past years. Thomas will continue to increase the value of our products and help Fides' market position through customer-centric innovations."

Berndt will drive the vision and strategy for the industry-leading Fides multi-banking product portfolio, continuing to deliver unique value based around market needs.

Last October, Fides released the Web-based version of its electronic file transfer product, Fides EFT. Since that time, the company has continued to refine and enhance both Fides EFT and its account reporting system, Fides ARS.

"I am excited to be part of the Fides team," said Berndt. "It is important to me to work for an organization that cares about the needs of its customers as well as delivering innovative, market-leading payments and messaging solutions and I look forward to contributing to the success of the company by leading the product direction."

Fides will be showcasing its award-winning innovative products and solutions, along with content from industry leaders and customers, at its annual Fides Conference which will be held on August 24, 2018.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and transaction communications.

With the industry's largest bank connectivity network, Fides helps over 3,000 active clients communicate with more than 10,000 banks globally. Our geographic reach spans 170 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Committed to helping corporations optimally connect and interact with their banks for over a century, Fides' solutions deliver critical multi-bank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities that allow treasury and finance teams to easily, accurately and securely communicate with their banks through any possible channel such as SWIFT, EBICS, SFTP or any alternative network.

Press Contact: Please email marketing@fides.ch for all press inquiries

 

SOURCE Fides Treasury Services

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
09:37
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
08:31
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet leichter -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesen den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB