Federal By-election Underway in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

A federal by-election will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018 in the electoral district of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord ( Quebec ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.





The Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord is open as of today.





Canadian citizens in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by-election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of revision of the voters lists, Wednesday, May 16, 2018 , until election day, Monday, June 18, 2018 .





Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1‑800‑463‑6868.





Unregistered electors can register at an Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, or at their polling place just before they vote. They can also call us at 1-800-463-6868.





Electors have many voting options to choose from: by mail, in person at the Elections Canada offices in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, at their advance polling place, or at their election day polling place on election day.





To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

