13.05.2018 19:38:00

Federal By-election Underway in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2018 /CNW/ -

  • A federal by-election will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018 in the electoral district of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

  • The Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord is open as of today.

  • Canadian citizens in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by-election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of revision of the voters lists, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, until election day, Monday, June 18, 2018.

  • Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1‑800‑463‑6868.

  • Unregistered electors can register at an Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, or at their polling place just before they vote. They can also call us at 1-800-463-6868.

  • Electors have many voting options to choose from: by mail, in person at the Elections Canada offices in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, at their advance polling place, or at their election day polling place on election day.

  • To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

 

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

elections.ca

 

SOURCE Elections Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.18
Ölmarkt auf einem Ohr taub
11.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk erwirbt Tesla-Aktien für fast 10 Millionen Dollar
Reise-Aktien: Nicht alles eitel Sonnenschein!
Boring Company: Elon Musk nennt Details zu seinen Lego-Plänen
Novartis erhält Zulassungserweiterung für MS-Mittel Gilenya
Cathedral Energy Services Announces Director Election Results
Jersey City Community Charter School, NJ -- Moody's affirms Jersey City Community Charter School's (NJ) Ba3 rating. Outlook is negative.
Teslas Produktionschef nimmt Auszeit
AGTech Announces First Quarterly 2018 Results
AT&T Donates $35K And Launches Text-To-Donate Campaign To Help Those Impacted By The Kilauea Volcano Eruptions
KW 19: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB