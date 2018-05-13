Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.05.2018 19:38:00
Federal By-election Underway in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord
GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2018 /CNW/ -
- A federal by-election will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018 in the electoral district of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.
- The Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord is open as of today.
- Canadian citizens in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by-election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of revision of the voters lists, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, until election day, Monday, June 18, 2018.
- Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1‑800‑463‑6868.
- Unregistered electors can register at an Elections Canada office in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, or at their polling place just before they vote. They can also call us at 1-800-463-6868.
- Electors have many voting options to choose from: by mail, in person at the Elections Canada offices in Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, at their advance polling place, or at their election day polling place on election day.
- To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
|
11.05.18
|Ölmarkt auf einem Ohr taub
|
11.05.18
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}