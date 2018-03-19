February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities

HOUSTON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass opened February with its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2017 and followed up with a series of articles on its global news platform, bbva.com, that reflected its ongoing commitment to being an engine of opportunity.

Creating workplace opportunities

Rosilyn Houston: A powerful executive focused on a first-class workforce

BBVA Compass Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston was named among the 300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America by Black Enterprise, underscoring her contribution to positioning the bank as an inclusive, innovative and employee-centric organization.

Workforce Intelligence: The shifting role of HR at BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass Director of People Analytics Morgan Turnipseed shared knowledge about the shifting role of human resources and how workforce analytics and employee data are becoming an integral business component at the bank.

Creating opportunities for clients and consumers

Steps to take before getting a home loan

For consumers on a homebuying quest, BBVA Compass offered four tips that could help them navigate their way to homeownership and best position themselves for the approval of a mortgage loan.

Understanding affordability when buying a home

BBVA Compass Director of Real Estate Originations Jose Pascual helped consumers realize the financial factors that could determine how much home they could be approved for and advised them to understand their financial situation.

Let's talk loans, mortgage loans

BBVA Compass waded through industry terminology to help consumers understand which type of mortgage loan suits their homebuying situation.

The ins and outs of PMI: Private Mortgage Insurance

When buying a home, consumers may be required to purchase private mortgage insurance to insure the lender against loan default. BBVA Compass provided insight into PMI budgeting and how payment amounts could be reduced.

Understanding closing costs

BBVA Compass Director of Real Estate Originations Jose Pascual gave consumers the breakdown on mortgage closing costs, noting that the number and total amount of closing fees can vary.

From Oorah to Java

BBVA Compass profiled former Marine turned back end developer Jake Downard who was among an elite group trained at one of Birmingham's newest programs which is helping develop a tech workforce among the underemployed and unemployed in the burgeoning tech city.

Help is just a phone call away

At BBVA Compass, helping customers adapt to an increasingly digital reality is an effort being undertaken by all customer facing units of the bank, including telephone agents who are being trained to demonstrate to customers the capabilities of the bank's mobile app and online banking platform.

Silicon Valley Immersion experience gives BBVA Compass clients a rare 360 course on entrepreneurship

Held in collaboration with the Wharton School of Pennsylvania in San Francisco, BBVA Compass' Silicon Valley Immersion session gave the bank's Global Wealth clients a rare one week course on entrepreneurship that provided training sessions, networking and interactions with local tech companies.

Winter Olympics producing champions, but BBVA Compass has gold medal products of its own

In honor of the winter games, BBVA Compass presented three medal-worthy products and services to help its clients and consumers reach their own financial achievements.

Creating opportunities within communities

BBVA Compass honors some of nation's most promising Latino students

BBVA Compass honored promising Latino students by sponsoring the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's 19th National Youth Awards Ceremony, as well as the foundation's Business & Entrepreneurship category which thirty students across ten regions received scholarships — ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 — to put toward their college education or to fund an idea or community project.

BBVA Compass, Opportunity Finance Network kick off program to cultivate next generation of CDFI leaders

For the second year, BBVA Compass and Opportunity Finance Network are joining forces to provide community development financial institutions (CDFIs) with training in leadership development and diversity, inclusion and equity to support their efforts to deliver responsible, affordable lending to underserved communities.

Q&A: Dolphins Cancer Challenge creating opportunities with BBVA Compass for second year

For the second year in a row, BBVA Compass teamed with the Miami Dolphins Foundation to co-sponsor the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the annual cycling event that raises funds for cancer research at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. This year's event raised about $3 million.

Up-and-coming country music singer Tyler Dial expands brand ambassador role with BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass announced it will extend and expand its brand ambassador agreement with May 2018 Texas Longhorn graduate and rising country music singer Tyler Dial. His expanded role will include a larger number of appearances at BBVA Compass events in 2018 as the bank aims to focus on hyper-local initiatives.

