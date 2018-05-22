<
22.05.2018 22:15:00

Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 22, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of June 8, 2018, and is payable to shareholders on June 29, 2018.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with over $2 billion in banking assets and over $1 billion in trust assets. Farmers’ wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of Farmers National Bank, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates 4 trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; National Associates, Inc.; and Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc. which offer a variety of insurance products.

Nachrichten

