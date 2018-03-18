Fairfax Cryobank Provides Safe and Reliable Storage of Frozen Embryos

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 30 years, Fairfax Cryobank has been providing long-term storage of reproductive specimens including frozen sperm, eggs, and embryos. With extensive expertise transporting samples to and from physician practices in all 50 states and internationally, embryos, sperm and eggs are safely transferred to a state of the art storage facility.

"Our storage freezers are designed for long-term storage with multiple safeguards in place to monitor and maintain the liquid nitrogen levels and temperature," explains Director of Client Development, Michael Buuck. "The storage tanks are connected to supply tanks and monitored by a validated alarm system with experienced staff on call 24/7. Routine checks are performed, documented, and verified to ensure all systems are working properly and to assure the safe keeping of the frozen embryos, sperm, and eggs."

When asked to comment about the security of the storage system, Laboratory Director Michelle Ottey said, "Our staff monitors all storage tanks daily, this includes visual inspections, tank level measurements, electronic temperature measurements, documentation of these inspections, and verification by a supervisor. On days when the lab is closed, our staff would be called if our electronic system detects an out of range reading. Our monitoring systems have 7 day battery back up in case of power failure and we test the call out feature weekly."

Edie J., who stored her embryos at Fairfax Cryobank, says, "We used IVF over 2 years ago and chose Fairfax as the place to house our remaining embryos. They were recommended by our IVF clinic as being skilled and responsible in cases of longer term storage. As costly as IVF and infertility treatments are, success is the most important factor. I'm glad that we used them for our storage needs."

Fertility clinics focus on providing excellent care for their patients resulting in healthy babies. Frozen embryos created during these fertility procedures are often placed in tanks designed for short term or temporary storage. Fairfax Cryobank alleviates the need for clinics to store specimens for extended periods of time by providing safe and reliable long-term storage services.

A storage client stated, "I actually feel relieved that we have our embryos at Fairfax Cryobank, where their primary job is storage."

For additional information on Fairfax Cryobank's long-term embryo storage program please call 267-777-5490 or visit http://www.fairfaxcryobank.com.

SOURCE Fairfax Cryobank