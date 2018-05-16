<
16.05.2018 05:37:21

Facebook Disables About 583 Mln Fake Accounts In Q1

(RTTNews) - Facebook Inc.(FB) said that it disabled about 583 million fake accounts in the first-quarter — most of which were disabled within minutes of registration. It was in addition to the millions of fake account attempts the company prevents daily from ever registering with Facebook. Overall, the company estimates that around 3 to 4% of the active Facebook accounts on the site during this time period were still fake.

Facebook noted that it took down 837 million pieces of spam in the first-quarter of 2018 — nearly 100% of which it found and flagged before anyone reported it.

Facebook released numbers in a Community Standards Enforcement Report for the First Time.

Alex Schultz, Vice President of Data Analytics, said that the report covers the company's enforcement efforts between October 2017 to March 2018, and it covers six areas: graphic violence, adult nudity and sexual activity, terrorist propaganda, hate speech, spam, and fake accounts.

Facebook stated that it took down 21 million pieces of adult nudity and sexual activity in the first-quarter 2018 — 96% of which was found and flagged by technology before it was reported. Overall, it estimates that out of every 10,000 pieces of content viewed on Facebook, 7 to 9 views were of content that violated adult nudity and pornography standards.

For graphic violence, the company took down or applied warning labels to about 3.5 million pieces of violent content in the first-quarter 2018 — 86% of which was identified by technology before it was reported to Facebook.

For hate speech, technology still doesn't work that well and so it needs to be checked by its review teams. The company removed 2.5 million pieces of hate speech in the first-quarter 2018 — 38% of which was flagged by technology.

