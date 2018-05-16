<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.05.2018 09:00:00

FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to P&C insurers, today announced that FRISS, the global provider of fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. In addition, the FRISS Fraud Detection at Claims accelerator, which speeds the integration between FRISS and Guidewire ClaimCenter™, has successfully completed the Ready for Guidewire accelerator validation process. This designates that it has been through a rigorous review process that supports readiness for integration with Guidewire products. The accelerator is for use in personal lines of business, motor and property, and is available for download at no cost by Guidewire customers globally via Guidewire Marketplace™.

"Fraud is a serious issue for the insurance industry, with significant negative impact on insurance premiums,” said Jeroen Morrenhof, CEO and co-founder of FRISS. "Fraud management is vital. The investigation of 'false positives' often consumes time and money, and can impact on customer satisfaction, as well as resulting in competitive disadvantage. FRISS’s Fraud Detection at Claims accelerator helps insurers resolve these challenges, and the result is that claims adjusters are guided through a time-saving and systematic fraud and risk detection process.”

"Carriers are looking to improve their ability to find value in the new world of analytics by gaining insights at the point of need,” commented Karlyn Carnahan, Head, The Americas, for analyst Celent’s property casualty insurance practice. "Instead of running reports after the fact, the deep integration of fraud analytics into the claims process allows carriers to deliver actionable intelligence to adjusters as the claim is processed real time. Not only will this deliver processing efficiencies, but the biggest potential gain is in the value that real time information can offer when settling a claim.”

FRISS’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator, through its integration with ClaimCenter, supports insurers by providing streamlined processing for fraud and risk management that comprises:

  • A real-time and AI powered risk indicator for each claim;
  • A risk score for use in defining next steps: settlement, investigation or risk management action;
  • Automated claims checking at defined stages; and
  • User-friendly follow-up research and data capture.

"FRISS’s Fraud Detection at Claims accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter provides claims teams with better insight into potential fraud and risk, as well as supporting those teams in effective cost and time management,” said Becky Mattick, director, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Fraud management claims solutions are very important. We welcome FRISS as a PartnerConnect Solution partner.”

About FRISS

FRISS has a 100% focus on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. The AI powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU helped 150+ insurers to grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 6 months, with fixed price projects, and realize an ROI within 12 months. The solutions help to lower the loss ratio, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria.

The accelerators are published on Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that property and casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Nachrichten zu Guidewire Software Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Guidewire Software Incmehr Analysen

07.03.18 Guidewire Software Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.17 Guidewire Software Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.17 Guidewire Software Buy UBS AG
02.06.17 Guidewire Software Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.16 Guidewire Software Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
SMI bleibt trotz Zinssorgen auf Kurs
15.05.18
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Slowdown
15.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Notenbank hat ihr Ziel erreicht
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Guidewire Software Inc 90.29 0.43% Guidewire Software Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Darum steigt der Eurokurs bis auf fast 1,20 US-Dollar
Feuerwehr mutmasst bei tödlichem Tesla-Unfall über Akku-Brand
Tesla-Aktie schliesst schwach: Elon Musk kündigt wohl gründlichen Umbau bei Tesla an
Wall Street geht mit negativen Vorzeichen aus dem Handel
Gold: Alarmstufe "Rot" - charttechnische Hochspannung
Presse: Polyphor Ausgabekurs bei 38 Franken pro Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas fester
Am Mittwoch herrscht Unsicherheit am heimischen Aktienmarkt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB