FLSmidth signs two large cement plant contracts in Central America

Company Announcement No. 6-2018, Copenhagen

FLSmidth has today been awarded two contracts: one for a greenfield cement plant valued at more than EUR 100 million; the other for a brownfield cement plant also valued at more than EUR 100 million.

Both contracts include design and engineering, equipment supply, automation systems, training as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning.

The projects are located in Central America, and the plants will each mainly supply cement to their local markets. The expected start-up is within 24 to 36 months and once operational, the cement plants will have a capacity of 2,000 and 3,500 tonnes per day, respectively.

"These are the latest projects to underline FLSmidth's strength as a leading supplier of the most productive and energy-efficient equipment and technology and our position as a service provider to the cement industry and as a preferred supplier of complete production lines," said Jan Kjaersgaard, President, Cement. He continued: "We are extremely proud to have been chosen as supplier of these two cement plants. The relationship with the client has evolved over the past many years, leading to detailed negotiations this year, and we have now successfully concluded agreements on these state-of-the-art cement plants that is aligned with our customer's needs."

Combined, the contracts are worth more than EUR 250 million. Among several other conditions, they are also subject to FLSmidth receiving the agreed down payment. Until all conditions have been met and the contracts become effective, they will not be recognised in the order intake. A separate company announcement will be issued when the contracts become effective.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk and uncertainty.

