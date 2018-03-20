FILO MINING REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

Vancouver, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Filo Mining Corporation (TSX-V:FIL)(Nasdaq First North:FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for year ended December 31, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

During 2017, Filo Mining achieved several key project milestones at Filo del Sol, which include:

An update to the Mineral Resource estimate at Filo del Sol, which achieved a 98% conversion rate of Inferred material to the Indicated category and resulted in an overall 61% increase to the Mineral Resource. The updated Mineral Resource estimate, effective July 1, 2017, is comprised of 373 million tonnes Indicated, plus 239 million tonnes Inferred, containing an estimated 2.8 billion pounds of copper, 4.0 million ounces of Gold and 109.9 million ounces of silver in the Indicated category, and an estimated 1.4 billion pounds of copper, 2.5 million ounces of gold and 60.0 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category;

The completion of the second phase of metallurgical testwork, which further refined recovery estimates for gold oxide and copper-gold oxide material from the main Filo del Sol deposit, and provided critical data for a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA”) of the Filo del Sol Project. The results of the metallurgical testwork also highlighted opportunities, such as the fast leach kinetics of oxide material and the water soluble nature of the copper, which will be analyzed further in the next stage of work; and

The completion of a PEA of the Filo del Sol Project, incorporating the updated Mineral Resource estimate, open-pit mining, and heap leach processing of only the oxide portions of the Mineral Resource. The results of the PEA demonstrate a robust project with strong economics, highlighted by an estimated after-tax NPV of US$ 705 million using a discount rate of 8% and an IRR of 23%, with an average estimated annual life of mine production of approximately 50,000 tonnes of copper, 115,000 ounces of gold, and over 5 million ounces of silver.

The reader is advised that the PEA study results in this press release are only intended to provide an initial, high-level summary of the project. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes the use of inferred mineral resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Commenting on the year’s achievements, Adam Lundin, President and CEO, stated, "2017 was an exciting and eventful year for Filo Mining, as we made significant advances in evaluating the potential of our flagship project. We ended the year on a positive note, with the publication of a PEA on Filo del Sol, which demonstrated robust project economics, based only on the oxide portion of the Mineral Resource. With recently having closed a bought-deal common share offering and concurrent private placement for gross proceeds of $25.5 million, we are now well funded to continue momentum at Filo del Sol, as we finish the 2017/2018 field work and move into to the preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study.”

OUTLOOK

In November 2017, the Company initiated the work program at the Filo del Sol Project for the 2017/2018 field season, which coincides with the South American summer. This program is based on recommendations from the PEA and will collect the data required to support the undertaking of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS”), which was launched in January 2018, and is targeted for completion by the first quarter of 2019. The Company has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. to lead the PFS.

The current design of the field work program includes reverse circulation and diamond drilling for resource conversion, metallurgical sample collection and geotechnical information, as well as infrastructure site investigations and ongoing metallurgical and environmental studies. In addition, the PEA highlighted several opportunities for unlocking value at the Filo del Sol Project, which will be explored by the Company during the PFS, such as:

Evaluating unique processing opportunities to take advantage of the fast leach kinetics noted in metallurgical testwork completed to date, which could reduce project capital by recovering soluble copper through installing a conventional washing system for process feed after the crushing circuit. Further study of this option is planned and, if successful, the washing stage could eliminate the permanent copper and on/off leach pads and their associated materials handling systems, saving on capital and operating costs associated with these installations;

Optimizing the mine plan and production schedules by evaluating opportunities to smooth production and bring forward copper revenues;

Increasing metallurgical recoveries with further test work and optimization; and

Delineating more or higher-grade material through continued exploration on the Company's extensive land package. The deposit remains open in most directions with several additional exploration targets outside of the immediate deposit area that have seen only preliminary exploration work. In addition, there are areas to cover near the deposit that have not been drill tested and are prospective for additional discoveries.

With the recently completed PEA and a PFS currently underway on the Filo del Sol Project, together with a treasury replenished by the $25.5 million financings discussed above, the Company is well position to make strides towards advancing the Filo del Sol Project. The results of the PFS will guide the direction taken by the Company with respect to the Filo del Sol Project and may lead to further advanced studies of the Project.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Exploration and project investigation 3,605 4,403 15,019 6,477 General and administration ("G&A”) 959 976 3,690 2,183 Net loss 4,580 5,297 18,695 8,666 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.07 0.09 0.30 0.16

The financial information in this table were selected from the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 (the "Financial Statements”), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.filo-mining.com .

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Cash 2,417 19,465 Working capital 1,462 17,653 Mineral properties 6,479 6,091 Total assets 10,193 26,151

The financial information in this table were selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.filo-mining.com .

The Company incurred a net loss of $18.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2017, comprised of $15.0 million and $3.7 million in exploration and project investigation costs and G&A costs, respectively, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The variance is primarily due to relative levels of exploration activity undertaken during the respective periods. Specifically, the larger net loss in 2017 is due to the execution of a larger exploration program during the 2016/2017 exploration season and, to a lesser extent, higher costs related to engineering and conceptual studies incurred as a result of the undertaking and completion of the PEA during the year ended December 31, 2017.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at December 31, 2017, the Company had cash of $2.4 million and net working capital of $1.5 million, compared to cash of $19.5 million and net working capital of $17.7 million as at December 31, 2016. The decrease in the Company’s cash and net working capital is due primarily to funds directed towards advancing the Filo del Sol Project, and to a lesser extent, funds spent for general corporate purposes. This has been partially offset by the receipt of approximately $1.0 million as proceeds from the exercise of share options during the year.

On January 12, 2018, the Company obtained a short-term credit facility with an insider of the Company, which enabled access to up to US$ 2.0 million in short-term credit (the "Facility”), to provide additional financial flexibility to fund ongoing exploration at the Filo del Sol Project and general corporate purposes. As consideration, the lender was entitled to 6,000 common shares of the Company upon execution of the Facility and will be issued an additional 300 common shares each month for every US$ 50,000 in principal outstanding on the Facility, prorated accordingly for the number of days outstanding. There is no interest payable in cash during the term of the Facility, and all common shares issued in conjunction with the Facility are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws. As of March 19, 2018, the Company has issued a total of 12,300 common shares to the lender as consideration for providing the Facility to the Company, in lieu of cash fees. The Facility remains available until January 12, 2019.

On February 28, 2018, the Company closed the aggregate sale of 9,823,195 common shares of the Company pursuant to a bought deal common share offering and a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $25.5 million. A portion of the net proceeds received were used to repay all amounts drawn to date under the Facility, and the Company plans to use the remaining net proceeds for exploration and development work at the Filo del Sol Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, and El Indio. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large-scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects. Built on a foundation of experienced management and focused on advancing exploration projects in Chile and Argentina, Filo Mining is well positioned to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development.

Additional information

The Filo del Sol Project, the Mineral Resource estimate, and the PEA are described in a Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report for a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Filo del Sol Project, Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina” dated December 18, 2017, with an effective date of November 6, 2017 (the "Technical Report”), which was prepared for Filo Mining by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc ("SRK”). The Qualified Persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for the Technical Report are Fionnuala Devine, P. Geo., Merlin Geosciences Inc., Carl E. Defilippi, RM SME, Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, Giovanni Di Prisco, PhD., P.Geo., Terra Mineralogical Services Inc., James N. Gray, P. Geo., Advantage Geoservices Limited, Robert McCarthy, P. Eng., SRK, Cameron Scott, P. Eng., SRK, and Neil Winkelmann, FAusIMM, SRK, all of whom are independent of Filo Mining. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com.

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 20, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.





