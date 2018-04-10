FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its First Quarter 2018 Conference Call that will be held on:

Thursday, April 26, 2018

10:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's First Quarter 2018 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on April 26 before market opens.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (888) 500 6975

International: (719) 325 2140

Conference ID: 4396866

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact

(52) 555-249-6843

comunicacion@femsa.com.mx

www.femsa.com



Investor Contact

(52) 818-328-6167

investor@femsa.com.mx

http://ir.femsa.com/mx

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FEMSA Servicios SA de CV via Globenewswire

