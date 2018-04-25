<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2018 01:26:41

FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) ((BMV:FEMSAUB) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its annual report, for the same period, with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).

These reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at http://ir.femsa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes FEMSA's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact listed below.

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FEMSA Servicios SA de CV via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (ADRS)mehr Analysen

17.07.17 Fomento Economico Mexicano Buy Gabelli & Co
22.11.16 Fomento Economico Mexicano Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.18
Rolle rückwärts
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
24.04.18
SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Arbeitslosigkeit in der Euro-Zone sinkt
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (ADRS) 91.88 -1.29% Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (ADRS)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Trump-Aussagen sorgen für deutliche Abschläge an der Wall Street
Halbleiterhersteller ams sieht rot wegen Nachfragerückgang bei iPhones - Aktien brechen ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump-Aussagen sorgen für deutliche Abschläge an der Wall Street
Nach einer viertägigen Durststrecke präsentierte sich die Wall Street am Dienstag zunächst mit Aufschlägen, fiel dann jedoch erneut zurück. Hintergrund der Abschläge waren Aussagen von Macron und Trump zur Situation im Iran.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB