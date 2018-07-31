FANDOM SPORTS Commences Strategic Expansion into Asian Markets Through Agreement with LehmanBush

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, JULY 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") announces it has signed a two-year agreement with LehmanBush, consulting and investment advisory firm headquartered in Beijing, China. The agreement is designed to focus on strategic sports entertainment partner selection and expansion-related resourcing. LehmanBush's role will be to craft and source various market entry opportunities in consultation with the FANDOM SPORTS senior management team and to identify and select potential strategic partners throughout mainland China for business and corporate development purposes. This regional expansion is based on the previously announced global Blockchain-based sports entertainment Platform that FANDOM SPORTS will launch during Q4 2018.

Henri Holm, CEO and president of FANDOM SPORTS, stated, "I am very excited to have engaged LehmanBush to assist with our strategic expansion into the Asian markets. LehmanBush brings a wealth of experience and key contacts in Asia and will assist with our global expansion and continuing enhancement of shareholder value."

LehmanBush is a China-based investment and project management consulting firm with international operations across Asia, the United States and Europe. Founded by Edward Lehman and Neil Bush in 2001, the company provides cross-border and domestic transaction advice to leading multinational corporations, high-net-worth individuals, state-owned enterprises, early-stage companies and emerging multinational corporations.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FanCoins you can earn.

About LEHMAN BUSH

LehmanBush, along with sister firm Lehman, Lee, and Xu, offers a full range of professional services from legal and accounting to consulting and investment advisory. The firm's investment focus is centered around the emerging technology sectors of big data, internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain protocols, and digital assets, with more traditional sectors including healthcare, entertainment, and real estate.

LehmanBush is headquartered in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Ulaanbaatar, with satellites offices throughout the Asia Pacific.

You may also visit the Company's website at http://www.lehmanbush.com/

