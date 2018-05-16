Exchange Bank Announces Debbie Meekins as New Board Member

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Debbie Meekins as the newest member of Exchange Bank’s Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2018. Ms. Meekins brings a wealth of banking expertise and respected leadership experience in both the finance world and with non-profit organizations, having formerly served as CEO of Sonoma National Bank, Executive Vice President and Retail Banking Director of Sterling Savings Bank, and President and CEO of Poppy Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006243/en/

Debbie Meekins, member Exchange Bank Board of Directors (effective June 1, 2018). (Photo: Business Wire)

"Debbie complements our very strong board and fully shares our values. She has unquestionable integrity, professionalism, naturally positive leadership skills and compassion for the community,” said Bill Schrader, Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Meekins has a long history of community service in Sonoma County. She has chaired the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Rose Parade. She has been recognized as one of the top "25 Women to Watch” in banking by U.S. Banker Magazine and the "Best Business Community Leader in Sonoma County” in a North Bay Biz reader’s poll. She created a forum for Women in Business in Sonoma County which provided education to assist women and minority-owned businesses which spanned 10 years.

Ms. Meekins currently serves on the Board of Western Bankers Association, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemian’s "Best of 2018” Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516006243/en/