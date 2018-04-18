<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 18:54:00

Exchange Bank Announces Dave McLennon as Regional Sales Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Dave McLennon, Vice President and Branch Manager, to Regional Sales Manager, responsible for overseeing Exchange Bank’s southern region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006111/en/

Dave McLennon, Regional Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Dave McLennon, Regional Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Dave joined Exchange Bank in 2016 and has been serving as the Vice President and Manager of our Sebastopol office. Prior to joining Exchange Bank, Dave served locally as a Branch Manager with Washington Mutual and its successor JP Morgan Chase. Dave began his 30+ year banking career at Wells Fargo in Sonoma County.

Dave is a graduate of Northern Michigan University and lives in Santa Rosa. He is an active member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s North Bay Best Places to Work survey and received the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank 2017 Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

Nachrichten zu Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

17:20
Vontobel: 7.5% p.a. Coupon mit Schweizer Blue Chips
10:15
DAX Future: Mittelfristige Resistance-Zone wackelt
08:41
SMI-Anleger agieren wieder mutiger
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zinswende in Europa rückt näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) 170.00 1.19% Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
Darum ist der Euro nahe bei 1,20 Franken
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Tesla-Zulassungen in der Schweiz und Österreich im März rückläufig
SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Swiss-Re-Präsident erwartet massiven Prämieneinbruch bei Autoversicherungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen wenig bewegt aus dem Handel
Zur Wochenmitte zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB