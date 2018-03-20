European Union To Probe Facebook's Handling Of User Data; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - European Union officials said they would probe Facebook Inc.'s (FB) handling of user data on Monday, after the social network said it is investigating whether a firm linked to the 2016 Trump campaign improperly kept user's personal data for years despite saying it had destroyed those records.

"Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account," the parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said on his official Twitter account.

FB closed Monday's regular trading at $172.56, down $12.53 or 6.77 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $2.56 or 1.48 percent.

The EU's justice chief, Vera Jourová, described the news that data was misused for political purpose as "horrifying, if confirmed," adding that she expected "companies to take more responsibility when handling our personal data."

The EU officials' comments come after U.S. and British lawmakers slammed Facebook over the weekend for not providing more information about how data firm Cambridge Analytica came to access information about potentially tens of millions of users without their explicit permission.

Cambridge Analytica was a top vendor to Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign and has come under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the U.S. election. Mr. Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign with the Russians, and Moscow has denied meddling in the election.

Cambridge Analytica, which is an affiliate of British firm SCL Group Ltd., is also under scrutiny for whether it played a role in the U.K.'s 2016 Brexit referendum, something the company has denied.

Late Friday, Facebook said it suspended Cambridge and two individuals— Aleksandr Kogan, a psychology professor from the University of Cambridge, and Christopher Wylie, who helped found Cambridge. Facebook said it learned in 2015 that Mr. Kogan broke Facebook policy and shared the user data with third parties. The company said it demanded he and third parties with access to the data delete those records but learned this month the data hadn't been destroyed. Facebook has argued the matter didn't constitute a data breach.

Mr. Wylie revealed to the New York Times and U.K. newspaper The Observer how Cambridge used personal data without authorization to build a system to target individual U.S. voters with political advertisements.

Elizabeth Denham, the U.K. Information Commissioner, Monday said her office was pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and that "any criminal or civil enforcement actions arising from it will be pursued vigorously."