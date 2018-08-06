06.08.2018 05:14:00

Europe Raiders to be Released in IMAX(R) Theatres Across China on August 17

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Europe Raiders will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on August 17. The film is produced by Shanghai Inlook Media Advertising Co., Ltd and Master China Films Limited. An IMAX exclusive poster for the film was released as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Jingle Ma and with Jacky Pang as the executive producer, Europe Raiders stars Tony Leung, Kris Wu, Yan Tang,Jennifer Du, and George Lam. With an A-list cast, this film combines an attractive storyline with breathtaking action scenes. It tells a story about special agent Zaifeng Lin and Miss Wang, who are both long-time friends and enemies and are commissioned by the CIA to investigate a theft case of "The God's Right Hand". In the course of the investigation and competition, they save the top-level hacker Luoqi and unveil a big scheme.

The IMAX release of Europe Raiders will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK1970."

About IMAX Corporation
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries and territories. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

SOURCE IMAX China

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Laut einem Analysten ist diese Aktie ist die nächste Berkshire Hathaway
VW stoppt Verkauf von Elektro- und Hybrid-Autos
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Nach Anruf bei dessen Chef: Tesla-Shortseller wurde von Elon Musk zum Schweigen gebracht
McDonald’s bringt Bic-Mac-Währung "MacCoin" in Umlauf
Gefahr durch Anleihen: Eine Kredit-Blase wird Aktien mit in den Abgrund reissen
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Phase-3-TOLEDO-Studie zeigt, dass eine Apomorphin-Infusion effektive Linderung bei andauernden motorischen Fluktuationen bei Parkinson-Patienten bewirkt, deren Sympt...
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB