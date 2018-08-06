Europe Raiders to be Released in IMAX(R) Theatres Across China on August 17

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKSE:1970) today announced that Europe Raiders will be digitally remastered into the IMAX® format and released in IMAX® theatres across China on August 17. The film is produced by Shanghai Inlook Media Advertising Co., Ltd and Master China Films Limited. An IMAX exclusive poster for the film was released as part of today's announcement.

Directed by Jingle Ma and with Jacky Pang as the executive producer, Europe Raiders stars Tony Leung, Kris Wu, Yan Tang,Jennifer Du, and George Lam. With an A-list cast, this film combines an attractive storyline with breathtaking action scenes. It tells a story about special agent Zaifeng Lin and Miss Wang, who are both long-time friends and enemies and are commissioned by the CIA to investigate a theft case of "The God's Right Hand". In the course of the investigation and competition, they save the top-level hacker Luoqi and unveil a big scheme.

The IMAX release of Europe Raiders will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and is incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. IMAX China trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK1970."

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2018, there were 1,410 IMAX theater systems (1,314 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 79 countries and territories. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

SOURCE IMAX China