|
19.05.2018 01:00:00
Europe/Middle East/Africa Retail POS Terminal Market 2017-2022
DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Macroeconomic issues in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region continue to cause fluctuations in the POS Market. Brexit, the influx of immigrants, terrorism in several countries and uncertainty on the global economy all added up to a drag on the overall economy of the
More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2017 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2022.
Highlights
Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Mass Merchants
- Department Stores
- Specialty Category Killers
- Specialty Others
- Convenience/Gas
- Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends, Drivers & Barriers
2. EMEA Market Overview
3. Germany
4. France
5. United Kingdom (UK)
6. Italy
7. Benelux
8. Scandinavia
9. Spain
10. Austria/Switzerland
11. Russia
12. Other EMEA
13. Summary Tables
14. Forecasts
15. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqqqsm/europemiddle?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europemiddle-eastafrica-retail-pos-terminal-market-2017-2022-300651103.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
|
18.05.18
|Im Würgegriff der Politik
|
18.05.18
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
|
18.05.18
|SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
|
14.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}