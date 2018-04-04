|
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The first quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:
Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast.
Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.
Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13678159.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
|02.03.18
|Essex Property Trust Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.01.18
|Essex Property Trust Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|13.12.17
|Essex Property Trust Buy
|BTIG Research
|01.09.17
|Essex Property Trust Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|14.08.17
|Essex Property Trust Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
