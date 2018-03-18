Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
18.03.2018 17:15:00

Escape from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

EDMONTON, March 18, 2018 /CNW/ - On March 18, 2018, during the 1:45 a.m count, staff members at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a facility managed by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), discovered that Meagan Young and Beverly Bolin-Wohlgemuth were not accounted for.

Beverly Bolin-Wohlgemuth (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for their arrest has been issued.

Meagan Young is 30 years old, measures 163 cm (5'4") in height and weighs 73 kg (161 lbs). She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of three stars on her right ear and on her left wrist. She is currently serving a sentence of 10 years for Manslaughter and Fail to comply with undertaking/recognizance.

Beverly Bolin-Wohlgemuth is 29 years old, measures 170 cm (5'7") in height and weighs 77 kg (170 lbs). She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of two Chinese symbols on her neck. She is currently serving a sentence of 2 years, 5 months, 7 days for Possession of Schedule II substance, Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance, obstruct public/peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, operate motor vehicle - flight, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, fail to comply with probation order, and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Meagan Young or Beverly Bolin-Wohlgemuth is asked to contact police.

CSC and NCSA will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmates.

 

Meagan Young (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.

